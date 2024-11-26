DA makes case for independent anticorruption commission
26 November 2024 - 19:39
SA needs an independent anticorruption commission established under chapter 9 of the constitution to specifically investigate serious corruption and high-level organised crime, DA justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach says.
In a presentation to the parliamentary justice committee, she said SA was losing the fight against corruption with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) failing to prosecute high-profile corruption cases or not being successful when it did...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.