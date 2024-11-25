Ukraine wants SA to use G20 presidency to sway Vladimir Putin
SA assumes the presidency of the Group of 20 on December 1
25 November 2024 - 10:21
Ukraine wants SA to use its upcoming G20 presidency to pressure Russia to end its nearly three-year war, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser, Daria Herasymchuk said.
SA will assume its year-long presidency of the G20 from December 1. The organisation includes the world’s wealthiest nations including China, France, Germany, India, the UK and the US. SA was the only African member until the addition of the AU in 2023. ..
