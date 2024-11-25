AfCFTA common tariff policy plan gathers momentum
Significant progress made on regulatory frameworks, says AfCFTA secretariat report
25 November 2024 - 05:00
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat will soon finalise a plan for a common tariff policy among all signatories to the agreement.
According to a report seen by Business Day from the secretariat of the AfCFTA this month, “significant progress has been made on the regulatory frameworks” especially for communications and financial services, “which aim to enhance market predictability and transparency”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.