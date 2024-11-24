Old Mutual urges government to ‘step up’ on green energy policy
More clarity is needed for investments to flow, the company says
24 November 2024 - 20:13
Old Mutual has called on the government to urgently address gaps in its green energy policies which it says are holding back investments critical for the country’s energy transition.
Speaking to Business Day online while COP29 was under way in Baku, Azerbaijan, Robert Lewenson, head of responsible investment at Old Mutual Investment Group, said the company was ready and willing to invest but raised concerns about the lack of policy clarity, regulatory gaps, and the government's urgency in putting the tools in place...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.