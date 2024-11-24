Employers owe R5bn in pension fund arrears
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has named and shamed some of the culprits
24 November 2024 - 18:12
UPDATED 24 November 2024 - 23:10
Thousands of employers have failed to make their obligatory pension fund contributions amounting to a total of R5.2bn for employees, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has published the names of some of the culprits.
The nonpayment of the contributions, particularly by municipalities, recently became apparent to employees who wanted to withdraw money from their pension funds under the two-pot system, which came into effect on September 1...
