COP29 target for developing countries set at $300bn
The amount is much less than what developing countries demanded
24 November 2024 - 13:28
After painstaking negotiations, COP29 in Baku delivered a third and final text for the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance, setting an annual target of $300bn for developing countries by 2035. This amount is to be mobilised from public and private sources.
The new target follows significant pushback from developing countries such as SA after the first draft proposals, with Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries walking out of the plenary session. ..
