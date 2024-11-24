National

Breyten Breytenbach dies in Paris

Prominent author and poet was imprisoned for his anti-apartheid activities

24 November 2024 - 20:43
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Breyten Breytenbach
Breyten Breytenbach

Prominent Afrikaans writer, poet and painter Breyten Breytenbach has died at the age of 85 years in Paris, France. 

A vocal opponent of apartheid, Breytenbach left SA in the early 1960s for Paris where he married Yolande Ngo Thi Hoang Lien of Vietnamese descent. This prevented him from returning to SA because of the Prohibition of Mixed Marriages Act and the Immorality Act. 

In 1975, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment on charges under the Terrorism Act for treason on his clandestine return to SA that was intended to find members for Okhela, a wing of the ANC in exile.  

On his release in 1982 Breytenbach returned to Paris where he obtained French citizenship. 

DA justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach said Breytenbach was widely considered to be one of Afrikaans’ most important poets and, throughout his long career, was awarded among others the Zbigniew Herbert International Literature Prize (2017) and the Alan Paton Prize for Literature. 

She said he had accompanied his friend and politician Frederik van Zyl Slabbert to the Dakar Conference in 1987 that paved the way for negotiations with the ANC.

He continued to work towards the establishment of a democratic SA and continued with his involvement with the Gorée Institute in Dakar, Senegal, after this, Breytenbach said. 

ensorl@businesslive.co.za 

OBITUARY: Lord Robin Renwick had a pivotal role in SA’s transition to democracy

Diplomat, who died aged 86, engaged with SA’s political leaders
Opinion
2 weeks ago

OBITUARY: James Matthews was SA’s voice of resistance

The SA poet died at the age of 95
Life
2 months ago

OBITUARY: Sars was Gordhan’s greatest legacy

The late Pravin Gordhan transformed the tax authority into a modern institution
Opinion
2 months ago

OBITUARY: Former SADF boss Georg Meiring at the heart of intrigues

He survived a military purge in SA’s turbulent transition years and briefly led the military under Mandela
National
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Employers owe R5bn in pension fund arrears
National
2.
R80m offer to ‘Please Call Me’ inventor is fair, ...
National
3.
Cash-strapped SANDF ‘helpless on ground, in air, ...
National
4.
Breyten Breytenbach dies in Paris
National
5.
Old Mutual urges government to ‘step up’ on green ...
National

Related Articles

OBITUARY: Lord Robin Renwick had a pivotal role in SA’s transition to democracy

Opinion

OBITUARY: Ray McCauley — charismatic pastor and controversial figure

National

OBITUARY: Sars was Gordhan’s greatest legacy

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.