The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is confident President Cyril Ramaphosa will win a case against former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) chair Alfred Nevhutanda, who is accused of stealing millions meant for nonprofit organisations (NPOs) to fund his lavish lifestyle.
Nevhutanda is challenging Ramaphosa’s proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate maladministration and awarding of funds to hijacked NPOs by NLC officials from 2014 to 2020.
According to the investigation, Nevhutanda allegedly used millions from NPOs funded by the NLC to buy himself expensive homes and cars. In September the SIU obtained a preservation order from the special tribunal to freeze his assets.
This included Nevhutanda’s R6.5m Rolls-Royce Phantom, his home in Pretoria worth R3.3m and a R31m property in Wonderboom.
To protect his assets, Nevhutanda is challenging Ramaphosa’s proclamation of the investigation at the Gauteng high court in Pretoria.
SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi, briefing parliament on the state of investigations in the NLC saga on Thursday, was adamant the state would win the case against Nevhutanda.
“We are satisfied that the proclamation was issued on an appropriate legal basis and we should be able to defend our case in court,” Mothibi said.
In court papers challenging the legality of the probe, Nevhutanda argued for the investigation into the affairs of the NLC to be reviewed and set aside. He also wants the court to grant an order preventing the SIU and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) from using any evidence and documents obtained during the investigation and for all documents and evidence to be returned to the rightful owners. The SIU is opposing the application on the basis that the NLC is an organ of state.
SIU confident Ramaphosa will win case against former Lotto boss
Alfred Nevhutanda is challenging the president’s proclamation authorising an investigation into maladministration by NLC officials
TimesLIVE
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.