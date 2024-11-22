Interventions to alleviate municipal financial crisis not working, says Godongwana
Finance minister says National Treasury’s municipal debt relief programme has not been successful
22 November 2024 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana appears to be frustrated at the obstacles in the way of addressing the municipal financial crisis which has seen municipalities owing Eskom about R85bn and R23.7bn to the seven water boards
The minister indicated in a written reply to a parliamentary question a number of attempts to address the crisis had failed to bear fruit. ..
