City Power cuts off electricity in defaulting Midrand complexes

The municipalities have objected to a last-minute limitation imposed by the new act. Picture: 123RF/ MUSHROOMSARTTHREE
Residents in a Midrand residential complex were shocked to discover their body corporate had not been paying their electricity bill when City Power descended on the complex and switched off power, leaving them in the dark.
“The residents found out their body corporate had been underpaying for electricity services, despite receiving full monthly payments from tenants and owners.
“This unfortunate situation has left the residents without power. City Power strongly condemns the practice and urges tenants to hold their landlords and body corporates accountable for ensuring timely payments for essential services,” said City Power’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.
City Power also disconnected other complexes that had defaulted, including one in Country View that owes R1.5m; another in Halfway Gardens, with debt of R4.5m; a third in Sagewood owing R6.3m; and a fourth in Erand Gardens with debt of R9.1m.
“A body corporate in Sagewood made an immediate payment of R1m towards its R4m debt to avoid disconnection and entered into a payment arrangement,” said Mangena.
This happened on Thursday when City Power embarked on a drive to collect some of the R9.6bn owed by defaulting customers. More than R346m of that amount is owed by business and residential customers within the Midrand service delivery centre (SDC) supply areas, he said.
The major cut-off operations are carried out weekly.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
Mangena said they had intensified their revenue collection strategy, with two outreach operations per quarter at each SDC.
“The operation is part of City Power’s efforts to address the growing issue of unpaid electricity bills and non-compliance,” he said.
Mangena said seven large power users and body corporates with a combined debt of R40m had their power supply cut off.
“The major cut-off operations are carried out weekly, helping to reduce the level of arrears and ensure customers fulfil their financial obligations.”
He said they confiscated two illegally connected transformers in the Floyd Shivambu informal settlement.
“The transformers were found hidden inside a locked shack, demonstrating the lengths to which some individuals go to steal electricity,” Mangena said.
“The unauthorised connections result in overloading, which can lead to equipment exploding and catching fire, and resulting in prolonged widespread outages and delays in repairing the damage and replacing the equipment. We are continuing to closely monitor this area and others, and engaging with law enforcement agencies to assist with our efforts to tackle the growing problem of illegal connections.
“City Power is dedicated to providing reliable and safe electricity services to its customers. However, illegal connections undermine the efforts and threaten the integrity of the electricity network. We plead for residents’ co-operation in reporting suspicious activities as this is essential to maintaining a safe and sustainable power supply for all.”
City Power cuts off electricity in defaulting Midrand complexes
More than R346m is owed by business and residential customers within the Midrand service delivery centre
Residents in a Midrand residential complex were shocked to discover their body corporate had not been paying their electricity bill when City Power descended on the complex and switched off power, leaving them in the dark.
“The residents found out their body corporate had been underpaying for electricity services, despite receiving full monthly payments from tenants and owners.
“This unfortunate situation has left the residents without power. City Power strongly condemns the practice and urges tenants to hold their landlords and body corporates accountable for ensuring timely payments for essential services,” said City Power’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.
City Power also disconnected other complexes that had defaulted, including one in Country View that owes R1.5m; another in Halfway Gardens, with debt of R4.5m; a third in Sagewood owing R6.3m; and a fourth in Erand Gardens with debt of R9.1m.
“A body corporate in Sagewood made an immediate payment of R1m towards its R4m debt to avoid disconnection and entered into a payment arrangement,” said Mangena.
This happened on Thursday when City Power embarked on a drive to collect some of the R9.6bn owed by defaulting customers. More than R346m of that amount is owed by business and residential customers within the Midrand service delivery centre (SDC) supply areas, he said.
Mangena said they had intensified their revenue collection strategy, with two outreach operations per quarter at each SDC.
“The operation is part of City Power’s efforts to address the growing issue of unpaid electricity bills and non-compliance,” he said.
Mangena said seven large power users and body corporates with a combined debt of R40m had their power supply cut off.
“The major cut-off operations are carried out weekly, helping to reduce the level of arrears and ensure customers fulfil their financial obligations.”
He said they confiscated two illegally connected transformers in the Floyd Shivambu informal settlement.
“The transformers were found hidden inside a locked shack, demonstrating the lengths to which some individuals go to steal electricity,” Mangena said.
“The unauthorised connections result in overloading, which can lead to equipment exploding and catching fire, and resulting in prolonged widespread outages and delays in repairing the damage and replacing the equipment. We are continuing to closely monitor this area and others, and engaging with law enforcement agencies to assist with our efforts to tackle the growing problem of illegal connections.
“City Power is dedicated to providing reliable and safe electricity services to its customers. However, illegal connections undermine the efforts and threaten the integrity of the electricity network. We plead for residents’ co-operation in reporting suspicious activities as this is essential to maintaining a safe and sustainable power supply for all.”
SowetanLIVE
City Power offers grace period for ‘non-vending’ customers to upgrade meters
Delay in electricity law raises concerns about reforms
City Power averts Joburg power crisis
Showdown looms over Eskom’s Joburg electricity cut-off threat
Eskom moves to cut off Joburg power supply
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.