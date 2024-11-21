SA’s international finance pledges for its energy transition now over $13bn

A solar PV facility in the Northern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED
International financing pledged towards SA’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan now stands at $13.9bn — or about R252bn.
Significant as this is, it is a far cry from the R1.5-trillion that SA estimates it needs to implement the country’s plan to transition to a low-carbon and climate resilient economy in line with its nationally determined contribution to the international effort to decarbonise the world’s economy.
The update on financing pledges was provided on Wednesday during a briefing to parliament’s electricity & energy committee by Joanne Yawitch of the just energy transition project management unit in the presidency.
The plan was kick-started in 2021 when at COP26 Germany, France, the US, UK and EU pledged $8.5bn to support SA through a combination of grants, concessional loans and commercial debt and equity.
The programme projects that SA will need R1.5-trillion over five years from 2023 to 2027 to achieve its goals, which include protecting vulnerable workers and communities affected by changes to production, especially in areas where coal-fired power stations are located, and contributing to inclusive economic growth, energy security and employment.
Pledges made by individual countries and the EU amount to about $10bn and by multilateral development banks to $3.9bn.
Of the total, $836m is in the form of grants, $450m in highly concessional loans from the Climate Investment Funds largely intended for Eskom and the communities around the power stations in Mpumalanga, $7.7bn in concessional loans mostly intended for Eskom; and $3bn in commercial debt and equity to support the private sector, plus $1.9bn as export credits.
Countries that have made pledges include Canada, Denmark, the EU, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and US.
Multilateral development banks that have made pledges include the African Development Bank, Climate Investment Funds and World Bank.
The R1.5-trillion SA needs for its transition is broken down into R711.4bn for the electricity sector, R128.1bn for the new energy vehicle sector, R319bn for the green hydrogen sector and R2.7bn for skills development, which Yawitch said would have to be increased, and R319.1bn for municipal capacity.
She said more than R1-trillion would have to come from the private and public sectors (about R600bn from the private sector), adding that the plans to upgrade the country’s electricity transmission network would unlock private investment. By December 2023 the private sector had invested R354bn in renewable energy infrastructure.
So far, $630m of the $836m in international grant pledges has been deployed, with Yawitch adding the recently launched JET funding platform would serve to accelerate this deployment by serving as a matchmaker between grant funders and potential JET beneficiaries such as SMMEs, NGOs, trade unions, government institutions and community-based organisations. The platform will also assist with project preparation and support.
None of the $450m of highly concessional loans on offer has been taken up due to the three-year moratorium on Eskom borrowing imposed by the National Treasury as a condition of its R254bn debt relief package, as well as due to the delay in the decommissioning of coal-fired power stations.
Yawitch said the borrowing moratorium and sovereign guarantee requirements acted as significant blockages to taking advantage of the $7.7bn concessional loans on offer, with only $600m in policy development loans being assigned to the Treasury in 2022.
Also, none of the $4.9bn commercial debt and equity and export credits pledges had been used, Yawitch said in her presentation, but this was expected to accelerate once the National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA) starts to procure independent power transmission. As an Eskom subsidiary, NTCSA is also not allowed to borrow.
SA needs to build about 1,400km of transmission lines over the next five years at an estimated cost of R131bn if it is to meet its energy needs.
Yawitch said just energy transition concessional loans of between $3.5bn and $5bn could be used for transmission investment for about 5,600km-8,000km.
