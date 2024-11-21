President sends surveillance bill back to parliament
President Cyril Ramaphosa has concerns about the bill’s constitutionality
21 November 2024 - 09:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Amendment (RICA) Bill back to the National Assembly for reconsideration because of concerns about its constitutionality.
There were risks, the presidency said in a statement Thursday, that the bill could be set aside by the courts. ..
