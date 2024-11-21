Liv Boeree made thewrongdecision in the grand finale of a TV poker game show and lost £100,000.
But it didn’t put her off, and she went on to become one of the most successful female players in the world. Not only did she win nearly $4m, she also developed a decision-making philosophy that we can all use, however high the stakes.
Plus, as the host of theWin Winpodcast, her focus now is on what happens when your choices are made only on the basis of beating the competition.
The Art of Decidingis a new podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. New episodes will be published on BusinessLIVE every Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 5
Whitfield speaks to poker player Liv Boeree
Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
