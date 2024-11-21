National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 5

Whitfield speaks to poker player Liv Boeree

21 November 2024 - 09:07
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Liv Boeree made the wrong decision in the grand finale of a TV poker game show and lost £100,000.

But it didn’t put her off, and she went on to become one of the most successful female players in the world. Not only did she win nearly $4m, she also developed a decision-making philosophy that we can all use, however high the stakes. 

Plus, as the host of the Win Win podcast, her focus now is on what happens when your choices are made only on the basis of beating the competition.

The Art of Deciding is a new podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. New episodes will be published on BusinessLIVE every Thursday.

Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Catch up with previous episodes:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried

Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria

PODCAST: 'The Art of Deciding' with Bruce Whitfield — episode 4

In this episode, Whitfield speaks to Lord Bilimoria
National
1 week ago

PODCAST: So what?

Former DA leader Tony Leon tells Peter Bruce that with Trump in the White House, South Africa should not expect the next few years to be a walk in ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

PODCAST | Jumo's push to boost lending among Africa's unbanked

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bradwin Roper, chief of payments partnerships at Jumo
Companies
1 week ago
