Defence counsel for Cosas-accused argues 20-year statute of limitations has passed
Vlakplaas askari and former Security Branch explosives expert face charges of kidnapping and murdering Congress of SA Students members
21 November 2024 - 19:16
The world’s first trial for the crime of apartheid almost got going this week, but the state prosecutor was unable to read the charges because defence counsel for the two accused argued they were protected from prosecution as a 20-year statute of limitations had lapsed.
The legal arguments before judge Dario Dosio in the high court in Johannesburg may have been punishingly slow and repetitive, but the argument over the permissibility of the international common law crimes of murder, and separately, and for the first time globally, of apartheid, has long-term — and even global — ramifications...
