Pharmaceutical company Bayer is recalling Yaz Plus birth control pills after it was discovered some of them were defective and would not prevent pregnancy.
Bayer, in consultation with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, are doing the recall.
“The defective packs contain only four hormone tablets instead of 24 hormone tablets and will not provide the expected contraceptive efficacy. A return to the supplier of Batch WEW96J is recommended.
“Please return all stocks of this batch to DSV Healthcare or the wholesaler/distributor that you purchased it from, for credit,” Bayer’s regulatory affairs head, Eric Chauke, said in a statement.
According to Chauke, the recall is being initiated due to a limited number of packs found in retail pharmacies with a mix-up of the sequence of hormone-containing and hormone-free tablets.
“Some packs had only had 24 light orange hormone-free, four pink film-coated hormone tablets instead of 24 pink film-coated hormone tablets and four light orange hormone-free tablets.”
Chauke also said this is a Class II Type A recall, which is intended for medicines that possibly could cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health problems or mistreatment.
“Type A recall is designed to reach all suppliers of medicines [all distribution points that is wholesalers, hospitals, retail pharmacy outlets, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, authorised prescribers and dispensers, and individual customers or patients].”
Bayer recalls faulty packs of Yaz Plus birth control pills
Some packs contain a mix-up of the sequence of hormone-containing and hormone-free tablets
