Ramokgopa warns prepaid meter laggards risk being in the dark

Prepaid electricity meter customers have until Sunday to ensure their meters are recoded. Picture: ALAN EASON
Customers who fail to upgrade key revision number 1 on their prepaid electricity meters by Sunday will be left without power and have to pay to replace their meters, minister of electricity & energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warns.
Ramokgopa said that by Tuesday morning 2.1-million people had not yet migrated and stood the risk of not having electricity after the Sunday deadline.
“This is 2.1-million consumers who are going to bear the cost for the replacement of meters. This is the 2.1-million people who must wait for the meters to be available to be installed before they get electricity. We are saying you don’t have to go through that stress.
“What we have been able to reveal is that those who are sitting with the problem are people who likely have not been purchasing electricity for the past six months. They have never bought, but they have electricity,” he said.
On Wednesday, Ramokgopa provided an update on the finalisation of the Integrated Resource Plan 2023 and Eskom’s prepaid metering key revision number rollover programme. He reiterated that meters using key revision number 1 would no longer accept electricity tokens after Sunday.
Ramokgopa said Eskom had successfully pre-coded about 6.9-million prepaid meters to ensure customers continued to buy electricity.
“I want to say to the 2.1-million people: present yourself. After November 24 there is very little I can do as a minister. Eskom has done everything possible. The 2.1-million had an opportunity for the past eight months. The opportunity is not extended.
“In the past eight months, if they had bought electricity they would not have had this problem. Go to their houses. The meter is there, the lights are on. Ask yourself, how is that possible? The only possible response is that they bypass,” Ramokgopa said.
He warned that the Sunday deadline could not be extended.
“It’s a technical issue. It’s a hard stop. On November 24, if you have not recorded, you are sitting with a different problem. Beyond November 24 we have to physically remove the meter and that comes at a cost. It’s a significant cost, and that cost must be borne by the consumer because we have done everything possible.
“The base date 1993 is going to run out of range in 2024. That’s a technical specification. It has a time stamp that ends of November 24 2024.”
The minister said Eskom had overextended itself to accommodate households. To address long queues, Ramokgopa said there would be pop-up centres. “We will use all types of media, social platforms, media platforms to reach out.
Ramokgopa warns prepaid meter laggards risk being in the dark
By Tuesday 2.1-million had not yet migrated to the new system
Customers who fail to upgrade key revision number 1 on their prepaid electricity meters by Sunday will be left without power and have to pay to replace their meters, minister of electricity & energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warns.
Ramokgopa said that by Tuesday morning 2.1-million people had not yet migrated and stood the risk of not having electricity after the Sunday deadline.
“This is 2.1-million consumers who are going to bear the cost for the replacement of meters. This is the 2.1-million people who must wait for the meters to be available to be installed before they get electricity. We are saying you don’t have to go through that stress.
“What we have been able to reveal is that those who are sitting with the problem are people who likely have not been purchasing electricity for the past six months. They have never bought, but they have electricity,” he said.
On Wednesday, Ramokgopa provided an update on the finalisation of the Integrated Resource Plan 2023 and Eskom’s prepaid metering key revision number rollover programme. He reiterated that meters using key revision number 1 would no longer accept electricity tokens after Sunday.
Eskom warns prepaid customers to update meters by Sunday
Ramokgopa said Eskom had successfully pre-coded about 6.9-million prepaid meters to ensure customers continued to buy electricity.
“I want to say to the 2.1-million people: present yourself. After November 24 there is very little I can do as a minister. Eskom has done everything possible. The 2.1-million had an opportunity for the past eight months. The opportunity is not extended.
“In the past eight months, if they had bought electricity they would not have had this problem. Go to their houses. The meter is there, the lights are on. Ask yourself, how is that possible? The only possible response is that they bypass,” Ramokgopa said.
He warned that the Sunday deadline could not be extended.
“It’s a technical issue. It’s a hard stop. On November 24, if you have not recorded, you are sitting with a different problem. Beyond November 24 we have to physically remove the meter and that comes at a cost. It’s a significant cost, and that cost must be borne by the consumer because we have done everything possible.
“The base date 1993 is going to run out of range in 2024. That’s a technical specification. It has a time stamp that ends of November 24 2024.”
The minister said Eskom had overextended itself to accommodate households. To address long queues, Ramokgopa said there would be pop-up centres. “We will use all types of media, social platforms, media platforms to reach out.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Delay in electricity law raises concerns about reforms
EDITORIAL: Joburg needs to cut the nonsense and do the job
City Power averts Joburg power crisis
Showdown looms over Eskom’s Joburg electricity cut-off threat
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa suspends Nersa full-time member
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.