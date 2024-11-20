Panicking residents rush to upgrade prepaid meters

Soweto residents queue at the Diepkloof Eskom offices to upgrade their prepaid electricity meters ahead of the November 24 deadline. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Hundreds of prepaid electricity customers from Soweto queued for hours to meet Sunday’s deadline to upgrade their meters.
Eskom and City Power prepaid-meter customers have to upgrade their meters for free by November 24 or could face paying up to R12,000 for a replacement meter.
Elizabeth Kunene, 62, from Braamfischerville told Sowetan that she arrived at the Zola offices at midnight on Monday to secure a space in the queue, but there were already scores of people in the queue. She spent 14 hours waiting for her turn.
Most of the people in the queue with her were elderly and said they found the process tedious and confusing.
Minah Mbele, 67, from Snake Park, said the Eskom office close to her home could not assist her, and she was referred to Zola.
“Our ward councillor said he’d inquire with Eskom about the problem, but he hasn’t come back to us, so we ended up here,” said Mbele.
City Power and Eskom introduced the new prepaid system last year to fight meter tampering and illegal electricity tokens. The recoded meters have a feature that alerts power utilities to any tampering of the box.
“Eskom has plans to sustain the rapid prepayment meter recoding process to ensure all prepayment electricity meters are recoded before the deadline. Some of the plans involve auditing and fixing meters that are faulty, bypassed or not buying,” Monde Bala, Eskom group executive for distribution said this week.
Eskom has more than 6.9-million prepaid clients countrywide and, to date, City Power has recoded 99% of its clients. The national campaign to upgrade has intensified as the deadline looms.
Long queues were also seen outside Eskom’s Midway offices in Soweto yesterday morning, most of whom had come from Tshiawelo, Protea North and Dlamini, and had been there as early as 3am.
Refilwe Khumalo, 65, had to return home to get another lunch box as she had been in the queue since early in the morning.
“I got here around 6am and then went back home at 9am to get my lunch box and buy a chair because I had been standing in the sun for hours without assistance. I had to use a taxi to go home and come back here,” she said.
According to residents who had been assisted, there were only four people helping inside.
“We risk our lives being in the streets around this time [4am] because the nyaope boys will rob us. I waited for 30 minutes to be served and only four people are helping inside. Their computers are very slow and I had to wait for them to come back online,” said James Hlongwane, 71.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said most of the city’s meters had been converted, but the utility had battled to access homes in some areas.
“One of the primary obstacles faced by City Power in Alexandra has been gaining access to homes for meter audits. However, through collaborative efforts with local ward councillors, we have successfully resumed the installation of smart meters in areas such as Jukskei River, East Bank and Westbank.”
Challenges were also experienced in Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape, and two local authorities were recently red-flagged by Eskom during a parliamentary project oversight committee meeting for the delayed implementation of the rollover project.
Last week, Dispatch reported that 6,846 Eskom customers in Makhanda ran the risk of not being able to load electricity after the cut-off date.
To check whether your meter has been recoded/upgraded to KRN2 or is on KRN1, enter the code 1844 6744 0738 4377 2416 on your prepaid meter’s keypad. The screen will display the number 1 or 2, and in some cases there may also be alphabetic letters alongside the KRN number.
Number 1 means your meter is on KRN1 and needs to be recoded/upgraded to KRN2.
Get your two key change tokens from your local or online vendor when Eskom prompts you that your area is active and follow these steps:
Key in the first 20 digits of your recode token and wait for it to be accepted.
Key in the second 20 digits of your recode token and wait for it to be accepted.
Key in the digits of your purchased token to recharge your meter.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.