Home affairs fires 18 officials for corruption and sexual harassment
20 November 2024 - 11:32
UPDATED 20 November 2024 - 13:59
The home affairs department has dismissed 18 officials, effective immediately, for a range of offences, including fraud, corruption and sexual harassment.
A further four officials have been issued with final written warnings — two of which carry a one- and three-month period of salary suspension. Another two officials have received written warnings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.