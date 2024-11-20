Digital migration likely to drag on as Malatsi hunts for funds
Investment needed to keep the changeover project going
20 November 2024 - 05:00
SA’s communications minister is scrambling to fund the country’s drawn-out move from analogue to digital television broadcast, which looks to be delayed once again.
With the date having been set for December 31 2024, communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi told parliament on Tuesday this target was unlikely to be met...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.