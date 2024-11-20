Cape chamber says spaza registration requirement is a bad idea
Municipalities do not have capacity to enforce it
20 November 2024 - 16:18
The government’s decision that all spaza shops be registered with their local municipality within 21 days is potentially disastrous for small business and the distribution of food to poor communities, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says.
The decision to enforce registration was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the wake of food poisonings that resulted in the deaths of at least 22 children. ..
