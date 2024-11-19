Two-pot withdrawals reach nearly R50bn
The withdrawals are seen as a sign of financial distress
19 November 2024 - 09:00
A total of R49.6bn has been withdrawn from pension funds under the two-pot system as of Monday, since the system was introduced on September 1, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) says.
Sars received 2.2-million applications for withdrawals and issued 1.9-million directives with a total gross value of R49.6bn...
