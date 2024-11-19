Two-pot withdrawals reach nearly R30bn
The withdrawals are seen as a sign of financial distress
19 November 2024 - 09:00
UPDATED 19 November 2024 - 13:47
More than R30bn has been withdrawn from pension funds under the two-pot system as of Monday, since the system was introduced on September 1, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) says.
The Revenue Service has apologised for issuing an incorrect figure earlier — just less than R50bn — as the amount that had been withdrawn to date under the new system...
