Treasury to withhold funds to five municipalities
December 4 is D-Day for five municipalities with outstanding debt worth billions of rand to three water boards as the National Treasury will withhold the instalment of their equitable share and all their conditional grants due on that day unless they reach signed repayment agreements with the boards.
This is in terms of an agreement between the Treasury and water & sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina, who told MPs on Tuesday that the measure would serve as a deterrent to other defaulting municipalities. Very few municipalities were honouring their agreed upon repayment plans, she said. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana also approved of the step. ..
