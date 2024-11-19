SA Rugby Union called to explain proposed Bok deal to portfolio committee
Sports minister says he was told the deal is unlikely to get union support
19 November 2024 - 05:00
The parliamentary portfolio committee on sport, arts & culture has summoned the top brass of the SA Rugby Union (Saru) to explain a proposed transaction involving the union selling portion of its commercial rights to US private equity firm Ackerley Sports Group (ASG).
The deal’s structure is expected to be the focal point at the meeting arranged for Friday. The meeting takes place weeks before Saru members convene to vote on the deal, with ASG actively engaging with dissenting unions to rally their support for the proposed arrangement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.