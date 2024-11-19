Ramaphosa says SA’s G20 presidency a chance to reform global governance
SA assumes rotational presidency of the Group of 20 from Brazil on December 1
19 November 2024 - 05:00
SA will use its presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) to build on an earlier formal agreement by the world’s largest economies to strengthen multilateralism and reform global institutions including the UN, the World Trade Organisation and multilateral lenders, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
SA assumes the rotational presidency of the G20 on December 1, taking over from Brazil, which has pushed for measures to reform global governance as a priority...
