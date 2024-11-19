MTN and police crack OTP scam syndicate
Much-needed breakthrough for crime prevention units after arrest of key scammers
19 November 2024 - 13:49
MTN and the policehave made a breakthrough in the one-time pin (OTP) scam syndicate that has swindled and stolen from many local customers.
Across the country, many have fallen prey to incidents where criminals claim to be MTN call centre agents. Their modus operandi included requesting the customer’s security details under the pretence that they were blocking the processing of a fraudulent SIM swap request being made on the subscriber’s number without their knowledge or authorisation...
