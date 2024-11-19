Eskom warns prepaid customers to update meters by Sunday

Eskom says KRN1 tokens will no longer be accepted after November 24 2024. Picture: 123RF/ MUSHROOMSARTTHREE
Eskom has urged all prepaid electricity customers to update their meters immediately to avoid an unexpected power loss as the November 24 deadline looms.
The power utility has reiterated that meters using key revision number 1 (KRN1) will no longer accept electricity tokens after Sunday.
This means once the current credit is depleted, customers will lose power and the meter will become inoperable, necessitating a meter replacement that could cost customers up to R12,000.
Monde Bala, Eskom group executive for distribution, said customers with meters on KRN1 had probably not purchased electricity for more than six months or could be using unauthorised tokens bought from criminal syndicates.
“To prevent the meter from becoming inoperable, losing power and incurring replacement costs, it is critical that all customers, including those who have not purchased electricity in the past six months or more, buy electricity tokens from authorised vendors by November 24 2024. This will provide them with two sets of 20-digit codes needed to recode and update their meters. We started our public awareness campaigns in August 2023 and we continue to ask users to come forward so we can offer help,” said Bala.
The power utility said it was prepared to issue tokens to all customers who had not recoded their meters, ensuring continuous and secure electricity purchases after November 24.
Customers who recode by the deadline would be able to buy tokens seamlessly from all official vendors and maintain uninterrupted supply, Eskom said.
How to check and recode Your meter
To verify if your meter is ready:
Enter 1844 6744 0738 4377 2416 on your meter keypad.
If it shows 1 or 1.2, your meter needs to be recoded.
If it shows 2 or 2.2, your meter is updated and requires no further action.
To complete the recoding:
Enter the first 20 digits of your recode token.
Enter the second 20 digits of your recode token.
Finally, enter the 20-digit token from your latest electricity purchase to recharge your meter.
Eskom warns prepaid customers to update meters by Sunday
Utility says meters must be updated to avoid unexpected power loss
Eskom has urged all prepaid electricity customers to update their meters immediately to avoid an unexpected power loss as the November 24 deadline looms.
The power utility has reiterated that meters using key revision number 1 (KRN1) will no longer accept electricity tokens after Sunday.
This means once the current credit is depleted, customers will lose power and the meter will become inoperable, necessitating a meter replacement that could cost customers up to R12,000.
Monde Bala, Eskom group executive for distribution, said customers with meters on KRN1 had probably not purchased electricity for more than six months or could be using unauthorised tokens bought from criminal syndicates.
“To prevent the meter from becoming inoperable, losing power and incurring replacement costs, it is critical that all customers, including those who have not purchased electricity in the past six months or more, buy electricity tokens from authorised vendors by November 24 2024. This will provide them with two sets of 20-digit codes needed to recode and update their meters. We started our public awareness campaigns in August 2023 and we continue to ask users to come forward so we can offer help,” said Bala.
The power utility said it was prepared to issue tokens to all customers who had not recoded their meters, ensuring continuous and secure electricity purchases after November 24.
Customers who recode by the deadline would be able to buy tokens seamlessly from all official vendors and maintain uninterrupted supply, Eskom said.
How to check and recode Your meter
To verify if your meter is ready:
To complete the recoding:
TimesLIVE
Eskom warns prepaid customers to update meters by Sunday
COP29: Eskom tells climate conference of plan for going green
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa suspends Nersa full-time member
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
COP29: Eskom tells climate conference of plan for going green
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa suspends Nersa full-time member
EDITORIAL: Cause for comfort amid uncertainty
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.