Tensions on the boil at COP29
SA in ministers group nominated to help solve COP29 impasse
18 November 2024 - 20:13
Tensions are rising during the second week of climate talks in Baku as countries struggle to make progress in climate talks and the COP29 presidency has appointed a team of environment ministers to consult on the negotiations.
SA’s forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George is one of the team members. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.