Nonpayment of workers’ two-pot retirement funds leaves Samwu livid
‘The fund is not operating from their offices, we don’t know whether they are avoiding our members’
18 November 2024 - 12:56
The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), the largest trade union in the local government sector, has expressed concern about a retirement fund’s alleged failure to process workers’ applications to access a portion of their retirement savings in the two-pot retirement system.
Samwu general secretary Dumisane Magagula said the union was having difficulty getting answers from the Municipal Workers Retirement Fund. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.