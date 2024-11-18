Kgosientsho Ramokgopa suspends Nersa full-time member
Nhlanhla Gumede’s suspension comes three months after he blamed the energy regulator for high electricity tariffs
18 November 2024 - 12:14
UPDATED 18 November 2024 - 15:07
Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s office has confirmed that he has suspended Nersa full-time regulator member for electricity Nhlanhla Gumede.
The suspension was “pending the outcome of an independent enquiry”, spokesperson Tsakane Khambane said on Monday morning. “The minister is applying himself to an acting appointment and will announce once that nominee has been approached and accepted.”..
