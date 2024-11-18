Delay in electricity law raises concerns about reforms
18 November 2024 - 05:00
A tussle over municipalities’ role in electricity distribution has delayed the promulgation of the long-awaited Electricity Regulation Amendment Act, raising the risk that crucial reforms to create a more competitive electricity market could be delayed.
The municipalities have objected to a last-minute limitation imposed by the new act on the role they will play in distribution and reticulation...
