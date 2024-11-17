Court awards Gauteng woman more than R4m over revenge porn
The ruling comes after the married man with whom the victim had been having an affair with posted videos of them having sex on Facebook
17 November 2024 - 18:39
A Gauteng woman won damages of more than R4m from a married couple who shared her sexual content in a revenge porn crime.
The precedent-setting case highlights the psychological impact of the crime on victims...
