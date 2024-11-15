National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Focus on SA road safety

Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail

15 November 2024 - 16:05
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
JMPD officers during an all female led roadblock at Grasmere Toll Plaza in Johannesburg. File picutre: VELI NHLAPO
JMPD officers during an all female led roadblock at Grasmere Toll Plaza in Johannesburg. File picutre: VELI NHLAPO

SA’s roads will see a spike in traffic in a few weeks as the holiday season kicks into gear and this is likely to lead to more accidents. For a closer look at road safety, Business Day TV caught up with David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Win for Johann Rupert’s Leopards Creek in dispute ...
National
2.
I invested with Louis and got no returns, Louis ...
National
3.
Experts warn SA in the grip of a diabetes pandemic
National / Health
4.
Nonperforming contractors will be blacklisted, ...
National
5.
New tax regime for hedge funds on the cards
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.