S&P surprises as it raises SA’s credit rating outlook to positive
The agency has been see-sawing between positive and stable outlooks over the past couple of years
15 November 2024 - 23:40
S&P Global has given a nod of approval to the government of national unity’s reform agenda by raising the outlook on its sovereign rating to positive, while retaining the ratings at the level they hit a month after Covid-19 struck in 2020, when it lowered the country to three levels below investment grade.
In the result of its latest review on SA’s rating, released late on Friday, the agency said while there was optimism on improved economic growth due to faster structural reforms, more was needed for an upgrade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.