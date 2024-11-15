Sacca plans march on SAA to get recognition
The union also demands that the Special Investigating Unit act over alleged wasteful expenditure and corrupt practices at the airline
15 November 2024 - 05:00
The SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), which is trying to regain recognition at SAA, plans to march to the airline’s head office at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.
The union is also demanding the immediate intervention of the minister of transport and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in cases of wasteful expenditure and corrupt practices it said were prevalent at the airline...
