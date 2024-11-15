FIC imposes R7.7m fine on Kunene Ramapala law firm
The hefty fine was for failing to comply with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act
15 November 2024 - 13:15
A firm of attorneys has been slapped with a R7.7m fine by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) for failing to comply with the centre’s governing legislation.
The Johannesburg headquartered firm, Kunene Ramapala, lost its appeal to the FIC appeal board to have the administrative sanction for gross negligence revoked. It has indicated that it will appeal against the board’s judgment in the high court as it believes the fine to be excessively punitive. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.