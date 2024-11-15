Bishops school council chair Crispin Sonn resigns after social media post uproar

The chair of council at top school Bishops Diocesan College, Crispin Sonn, has resigned a month after becoming embroiled in controversy for making “deeply hurtful” comments on social media about the war in the Middle East.
The council informed the school community last month it had convened to discuss the social media post, which some found “deeply hurtful and offensive”. The post was made in his personal capacity and later deleted.
Sonn submitted a letter to the council to explain his actions, which the council shared, saying it offered a sincere apology to the Bishops community.
However, Bishops issued a letter on Thursday saying it was with “deep regret the Diocesan College council has accepted the resignation”.
The letter reads:
Crispin took over this role at an important time in our school and has led council over the past two years through many challenging times with empathy, strategic skill, dedication and great wisdom.
As chair through our 175th year, he can look back on a job well done, this year in particular. Crispin held oversight over some remarkable achievements including the Ubuntu Learning Centre, a new rowing centre, the consecration of the Brooke Chapel and dedication of the three special stained-glass windows, the writing of the updated history of the school along with the many sporting and cultural festivals and activities.
The academic programme was stronger than ever, with Bishops achieving the number one position in the NSC academic results in 2023 in the Western Cape as well as running concurrently the new A-Level programme, which will have its first set of results this year. All of this and still coming in with a break-even budget, the lowest yet levels of bad debt and solid reserves that reflect the very strong financial position of the school — managed by the school but with his oversight and ultimate accountability.
The role of chair of council is not easy, with many functions to fulfil and many meetings and public events to attend. Crispin has done so with dignity and aplomb and we recognise and acknowledge the important role he has played in support of the school. His approachable nature and ability and willingness to engage with a wide range of people has helped resolve many a challenge along the way and we are very grateful to him for all he has done for our school.
We will miss his firm yet fair approach to a myriad of issues and the manner in which he has made people feel heard and valued. We wish him and his family well and thank him for the supportive role he has played over the past two years.
The Old Diocesans Union thanked Sonn for his years of service to the school.
