Al Jama-ah backs away as Gwamanda fights to be reinstated as MMC
Fraud-accused Kabelo Gwamanda was fired with immediate effect by City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero last weekend
15 November 2024 - 09:04
Embattled City of Johannesburg councillor Kabelo Gwamanda’s party, Al Jama-ah, has decided to not intervene politically in Gwamanda’s legal battle.
Party leader and social development deputy minister Ganief Hendricks said they would allow the process to unfold to its conclusion without stepping in or using the party political platform they participate in to resolve matters of the coalition...
