SA’s junk rating likely to persist despite investor optimism

SA will be unable to shed its “junk” credit rating for years to come, credit analysts said, despite investor optimism over the economic trajectory since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) earlier this year.
S&P Global is scheduled to review SA’s sovereign rating on Friday, though the agency has its long-term foreign currency rating three notches into subinvestment grade at BB- with a stable outlook.
Eight months of uninterrupted power supply after years of blackouts and the promise of faster economic reform under the coalition has boosted business confidence. But fiscal risks remain and it will be a while before economists can gauge the new government’s success at accelerating growth.
“That discussion around investment grade is still a very distant one. We’re still very far from that,” Sub-Saharan Africa economist at Bank of America Securities Tatonga Rusike said in an interview.
For S&P or the other two big agencies, Moody’s Ratings and Fitch, to move to a positive outlook — a sign that an upgrade may follow soon — would require evidence of much faster growth and progress stabilising public debt, analysts said.
Fitch also has SA’s long-term foreign rating three notches into subinvestment grade at BB- with a stable outlook. It has completed its 2024 reviews and raised doubts last week about the government’s ability to meet some of the targets it set in October’s medium-term budget.
Moody’s has SA two notches into subinvestment grade at Ba2 with a stable outlook.
“There are still big risks, at the same time, to the outlook for public finances,” said Miyelani Maluleke, head of SA macroeconomics research at Absa.
The country’s growth forecasts still lag those of many emerging-market peers, with the government expecting growth of just 1.1% this year.
Analysts said sustained economic growth of about 2% and evidence that debt was stabilising could prompt a move to a positive outlook in the first half of 2025.
Debt as a share of GDP jumped from 23.6% in 2009 to 74.1% this year, and the government said last month that it aimed for it to peak at 75.5% in 2026.
“[The ratings agencies] want to see evidence that the changes are actually delivered in terms of improved economic performance,” Maluleke said.
Reuters
