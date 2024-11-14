Ntshavheni wrong about bill withdrawal, say NGOs
Three civil society organisations say parliament’s rules authorise a minister’s withdrawal of a bill
14 November 2024 - 17:26
Three civil society organisations have rejected the claim by minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni that communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi was wrong to withdraw the SABC Bill.
Ntshavheni said during a post-cabinet media briefing on Wednesday that as the bill had been approved by cabinet, it was only cabinet and not the minister that was entitled to withdraw it. She said the bill’s withdrawal was a breach of protocol and would probably be discussed at next week’s cabinet meeting, where a final decision would be taken. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.