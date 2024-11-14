Nonperforming contractors will be blacklisted, says Macpherson
A preapproved panel of contractors is being developed
14 November 2024 - 19:30
Contractors working for the department of public works & infrastructure will be blacklisted if they do not meet their obligations on time and within budget.
This will not only include the businesses involved but also the individuals. It is one of the measures that public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson intends to take to address delays in the execution of public works projects. He outlined his plan of action in a statement in the National Assembly on Thursday. ..
