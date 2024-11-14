Ebrahim Rasool resigns as chair of DBSA after US appointment
Ebrahim Rasool has been appointed as the SA ambassador to the US
14 November 2024 - 10:33
The chair of the Development Bank of SA, Ebrahim Rasool, has resigned from the position as he prepares to move to the US as SA’s ambassador.
“Consequently, Mr Rasool will no longer serve as the chair of the nomination committee, member of the infrastructure delivery and knowledge management committee, member of the human resources and remuneration committee and the board credit and investment committee effective from November 30 2024,” the DBSA said in a notice to shareholders on Wednesday. ..
