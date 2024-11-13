Treasury releases proposal for second phase of carbon tax
Proposed changes would see effective carbon tax rates on SA businesses increasing in 2026
13 November 2024 - 20:51
The National Treasury has released its long-awaited discussion paper on phase 2 of SA’s carbon tax design, proposing the adjustments that will be implemented in 2026-35.
While this provides SA businesses with much-needed clarity on the effective carbon tax rates they may face, there are concerns that the proposed adjustments would put undue strain on the local economy. ..
