Suspended lottery company secretary fails in court bid to get documents
13 November 2024 - 17:07
Suspended National Lotteries Commission (NLC) company secretary Nompumelelo Nene has failed, in what was described as a “fishing expedition”, to get documents from the auditor-general, the ministry of trade, industry & competition and the NLC.
In her application before acting judge Andre le Grange in the high court in Pretoria, Nene claimed she needed the documents for her review application in which she is seeking to set aside findings of irregular expenditure by the NLC under her watch, which led to her suspension in November 2022...
