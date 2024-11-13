Safa president and co-accused granted R20,000 bail

Safa president Danny Jordaan in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on November 13. It is reported that he faces charges of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused, CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling were on Wednesday granted R20,000 bail each and remanded to appear in court again on December 5.
The trio appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on fraud and theft charges.
They were arrested on Wednesday in Johannesburg after warrants were issued after an intensive investigation by the Hawks into allegations of R1.3m fraud and theft.
The state did not oppose bail and they were not considered to be a flight risk. The three were ordered not to contact any of the state witnesses.
Neethling and Hluyo were ordered to surrender their passports to the investigating officer while Jordaan was allowed to retain his.
Magistrate Phillip Venter said Jordan might want to use his passport in the course of performing his duties.
“Should there be material changes in your presidency or your position at Safa we will deal with that at the opportune moment, but we need to deal with the situation as it stands,” said Venter.
“For that reason, I will allow you to retain your passport and I will include some conditions to try [and] address whatever fears the state may possibly harbour in being proactive in monitoring your movements.”
Jordaan was ordered to be available for all court appearances even if it meant he could not undertake a trip representing Safa.
“That is how it is going to be. You have your co-accused and the state that are prejudiced if you are absent or out of the country [on] trips. This is the condition I will agree to release and allow your passport to be with you.”
Jordaan was ordered to provide the investigating officer with a written itinerary at least 72 hours before departure should he want to leave the country.
This should be in writing and his travels must be limited to official Safa duties only. “If your position in Safa changes this bail condition will be revised,” said Venter.
According to Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale, it is alleged that in 2014-18 Jordaan used Safa’s resources for his personal gain including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company without authorisation from the Safa board.
Jordaan is also reported to have violated Safa statutes.
The serious commercial crime investigation officers charged with probing the allegations executed search and seizure warrants in March at Safa’s office where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for investigation, which led to the arrest.
