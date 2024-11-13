President Ramaphosa to address the nation on food poisoning crisis
Surge in incidents seen as a national security threat after multiple fatalities of schoolchildren
13 November 2024 - 14:25
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to outline the government’s response to multiple fatalities of schoolchildren apparently caused by a surge in food-borne illness.
The poisonings are perceived as a national security threat by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.