Join the fight to end the deadly pit toilet crisis in SA schools

Nurturing Africa’s youngest generation is one of our most urgent responsibilities. Despite significant progress in areas such as health and education, the continent still grapples with substantial deficits in nurturing care.

In SA alone, more than a million children are affected by pit toilets — not only in schools, but also in their homes and communities. This highlights an urgent need for collaborative efforts to secure a brighter future for our children.

To ensure that they receive the care and support they need, the government has developed the Nurturing Care Framework, which outlines five essential pillars critical for optimal child development: health, nutrition, responsive caregiving, early learning and safety.

Together, these components form the foundation of a supportive environment where children can thrive. Yet in SA, many children are still denied access to these basic needs. Unsafe and unsanitary learning conditions not only compromise health but also hinder children’s ability to reach their full potential.