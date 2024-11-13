Join the fight to end the deadly pit toilet crisis in SA schools
Contribute to a legacy of lasting social impact: support Breadline Africa’s campaign to build safe sanitation facilities for the country’s children
Nurturing Africa’s youngest generation is one of our most urgent responsibilities. Despite significant progress in areas such as health and education, the continent still grapples with substantial deficits in nurturing care.
In SA alone, more than a million children are affected by pit toilets — not only in schools, but also in their homes and communities. This highlights an urgent need for collaborative efforts to secure a brighter future for our children.
To ensure that they receive the care and support they need, the government has developed the Nurturing Care Framework, which outlines five essential pillars critical for optimal child development: health, nutrition, responsive caregiving, early learning and safety.
Together, these components form the foundation of a supportive environment where children can thrive. Yet in SA, many children are still denied access to these basic needs. Unsafe and unsanitary learning conditions not only compromise health but also hinder children’s ability to reach their full potential.
We must ask ourselves: Are we truly fulfilling our duty to provide the care and resources our children deserve? A child cannot learn effectively when they are preoccupied with concerns about their safety and dignity in spaces meant to nurture them.
Breadline Africa’s Pit Toilet Campaign aims to address this critical issue by replacing hazardous toilets in 240 schools around the country with safe facilities, ensuring that every child can focus on what matters most: learning and growing in a secure environment.
Public-private partnerships are the key to lasting change
To make real progress, SA must recognise that no single organisation or sector can tackle the country’s pit toilet crisis alone. As the African proverb states, “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together.”
Partnerships allow private and public entities to leverage each other’s strengths, creating a broader impact than any one single organisation could achieve independently.
Public-private partnerships are crucial in Breadline Africa’s efforts to close SA’s nurturing care deficit. Through collaboration, the resources, expertise and commitment necessary to make lasting improvements can be mobilised.
Corporate involvement is particularly essential. By investing in vital initiatives such as Breadline Africa’s Pit Toilet Campaign, businesses can contribute to a legacy of social impact that transcends short-term gains.
Breadline Africa’s work extends beyond merely installing toilets. It’s dedicated to creating environments where children feel valued, safe and respected. Every facility it installs and every child it reaches is a step towards breaking the cycle of poverty and inequality that hampers local communities.
However, building a nurturing environment for children entails more than improving infrastructure. It requires a commitment to fostering a culture of care that permeates every aspect of a child’s life — from the quality of education they receive to the support they feel from their communities.
Breadline Africa is dedicated not just to meeting immediate needs, but also to constructing a framework for sustainable change.
Focusing on integrated early childhood care and education equips children with the foundation they need to succeed. Studies consistently demonstrate that investing in quality early childhood development yields significant long-term benefits, not just for children but for society as a whole.
A call to make a difference
As we work to close Africa’s nurturing care deficit, we must recognise the weight of this moment. The choices we make today will shape the future opportunities of our children, determining their roles as economic contributors, taxpayers and leaders. The proverb, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago; the next best time is now,” reminds us that there’s no time to waste.
World Toilet Day
Did you know that 3.5-billion people worldwide live without access to safe toilets? Held annually on November 19, World Toilet Day is a United Nations (UN) initiative that raises awareness about the global sanitation crisis.
It also aims to inspire action towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal of providing water and sanitation for all by 2030.
Breadline Africa invites you to stand with it on this journey — not just to build facilities, but to restore hope, dignity and opportunity for generations to come. Whether through funding, partnerships or advocacy, your involvement is powerful. Together, we can ensure that no child is left behind, that every school is equipped with safe, dignified facilities, and that our society upholds values of care and respect for all.
This mission is not merely about improving conditions today; it’s about laying the foundation for lasting change. Because when we walk together, there is no limit to how far we can go.
Join the fight for change: visit Breadline Africa’s website for more information on how corporates can contribute to its Pit Toilet Campaign.
• About the author: Khulekani Dlamini is chair of Breadline Africa’s board of directors.
This article was sponsored by Breadline Africa.