Health must be at heart of climate change talks, says WHO
Climate change is affecting food production, polluting water sources, filling oceans with plastic and degrading air quality
13 November 2024 - 14:00
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has made a bold statement at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, declaring that health must be at the heart of climate-change discussions.
“We want [negotiators at COP29] to be aware that when they are negotiating emissions, they should know that they are negotiating with our health as well,” said Dr Maria Neira, director of the department of environment, climate change and health at WHO...
