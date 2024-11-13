Government to cut state guarantees for IPPs
The Treasury says the guarantees are unsustainable
13 November 2024 - 16:03
The Treasury has taken steps to reduce the number of state guarantees extended to independent power producers (IPP) participating in the state-backed renewable energy programme.
By June, this contingent liability amounted to about R300bn, which the Treasury has said is not sustainable and could pose a risk to the country’s credit ratings. MPs have also raised concern about the mounting guarantees. ..
