Danny Jordaan seeks to avoid arrest over R1.3m fraud case
Safa president files papers in Johannesburg high court to block his imminent arrest and prosecution
13 November 2024 - 10:50
Danny Jordaan has approached the court to block his arrest, which was scheduled for Wednesday, in connection with a R1.3m fraud and theft case.
The SA Football Association (Safa) president filed papers in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday seeking to interdict his imminent arrest and prosecution...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.